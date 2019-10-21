COMUNICADO: SkyFive Completes the Purchase of Nokia's Air-to-Ground Assets to Create World's First Specialist for Digital Broadband

-- Nokia and SkyFive, world's first specialist for Air-to-Ground (A2G) communications, have closed a transaction on the sale and transfer of Nokia's A2G assets. -- A substantial part of Nokia's A2G patents, portfolio, and employees are transferring to SkyFive, an independent A2G communications specialist previously created by former Nokia Senior Executives. -- With the transferred assets, SkyFive is in a unique position to address the needs of the aviation industry for true broadband connectivity in the sky, based on a comprehensive end-to-end solution and the proven capabilities of the enlarged team. -- Following the successful deployment and launch of the European Aviation Network [http://www.europeanaviationnetwork.com/], SkyFive and Nokia are planning to expand A2G into other regions, with SkyFive taking responsibility for the end-to-end solution, and Nokia continuing to be the provider of the ground network technology.

MUNICH, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFive today announced that it successfully acquired a substantial part of Nokia's Air-to-Ground (A2G) assets and capabilities.

SkyFive combines the aviation and telecommunications worlds in a unique way to enable a breakthrough in aviation digitization and address the airlines' increasing needs for connectivity with a high-performance, future-proof, and cost-effective solution based on 4G and 5G standards.

With the purchased assets, SkyFive becomes world's first A2G communications specialist. SkyFive assumes responsibility for the end-to-end solution, which comprises avionics, telecommunications, and IT systems. Nokia continues to be responsible for sales and implementation of the ground network - an integral part of the solution - to Communication Service Providers, based on its strong technology and delivery capabilities.

Thorsten Robrecht, CEO at SkyFive: "SkyFive is truly excited by this acquisition of Nokia's market-leading A2G assets and portfolio. For us, this transaction constitutes a major step forward on our journey to provide true broadband connectivity services in the sky, and it serves as a springboard for global expansion."

Chris Johnson, Vice President of Nokia Enterprise at Nokia: "For network operators and other A2G customers the collaboration between SkyFive and Nokia ensures that we continue to lead the A2G market with the focus that is needed to be successful in this innovative area."

Meet SkyFive at the Dubai Airshow on November 17-21, to learn more about their plans for expansion into the Middle East as well as other global aviation hubs.

Media inquiries:SkyFive Communications Phone: +49-151-55153556 www.skyfive.world [http://www.skyfive.world/]press@skyfive.world[mailto:press@skyfive.world]

Web site: http://www.skyfive.world//